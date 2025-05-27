Refurbished floating dock ‘Piraeus II’ in Perama shipyard is fully operational

The floating dock “Piraeus II” at the Ship Repair Zone in Perama is now fully operational, the Piraeus Port Authority SA announced.

After its upgrade, the floating dock has been certified for five years by a recognized ship registry, and is already put to use with the ferry ‘Posidon’.

The floating dock is 113 m long by 18.5 m internal width, and can lift up to 4,000 tons. It is able to accomodate ships that have a transport capacity of 7,000 tons.

Returning it to operation after the upgrade is part of the development plans of the managers aiming at the complete restructure of the Perama Ship Repair Zone, and reflects PPA SA’s continuing upgrade of facilities and boosting of the port’s competitiveness.

According to PPA S.A., the resumption of the operation of the floating dock “Piraeus II”, in full compliance with international safety and functionality protocols, constitutes a reference point for the strengthening of shipbuilding and repair activity and the operational dynamics of the Perama Shipbuilding and Repair Zone, as well as for the interconnection with the Greek market.

It also reflects PPA S.A.’s strategy for the continuous upgrading of infrastructure and the strengthening of the competitiveness of the port of Piraeus.