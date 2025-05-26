Budget: Tax revenues of 22 billion euros in Jan-April – Up 6.6% compared to target

Tax revenues amounted to 22 billion euros in January-April 2025, an increase of 1.36 billion or 6.6% compared to the target, according to the Budget execution data published by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

The exceeding of the targets is mainly attributed to:

the better performance in the collection of taxes (VAT, corporate income tax, etc.) this year and the better performance of previous year’s income taxes collected in installments until the end of February 2025

the collection of part of the personal income tax, estimated at 439 million euros, which was expected to be collected in the coming months, due to the fact that the application for submitting tax returns was put into operation as early as mid-March.

According to the state budget execution data, on a modified cash basis, a surplus in the state budget balance of 1.850 billion euros was recorded in January-April, compared to the target for a deficit of 1.357 billion euros in the corresponding period in the introductory report of the 2025 Budget and a deficit of 250 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024. The primary result on a modified cash basis was a surplus of 5.148 billion euros, compared to a target for a primary surplus of 1.973 billion euros and a primary surplus of 3.282 billion euros for the same period in 2024.

Revenues

In the period January – April 2025, the net state budget revenues totaled 23.059 billion euros, representing an increase of 229 million euros or 1% compared to the target included for the corresponding period in the 2025 Budget report.