Pierrakakis to “N”: Key economic reforms on debts, real estate, and investment strategy

The government will assign to private companies the task of locating the assets of Greek debtors living abroad, Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said in an interview with “N”.

The minister also ruled out a new arrangement for the repayment of tax debts with more installments beyond the existing permanent scheme, and advised debtors to make use of the out-of-court settlement mechanism.

Regarding the housing problem, Pierrakakis officially announced the “freezing” of the objective values (and tax burdens) of real estate until 2027. At the same time, he emphasized that “incentives and disincentives” are being examined to increase the supply of houses, which also affects the properties in the portfolios of banks and servicers. “We are examining the issue of the properties that banks and servicers have at their disposal, we are thinking of incentives and disincentives, with the aim of opening closed houses,” he stated.

He also said that the goal is to reduce the use of cash, as a measure to combat tax evasion.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, he stated that a network of protection for investors from delinquent behavior in transactions is being built, while referring to the measures to be announced in September in order to alleviate the middle class.

Pierrakakis stated that in 2029 Greece will not be the most indebted country in Europe, while explaining which investments the new Investment Fund will support and how the RRF and the NSRF are evolving into levers for reducing inequalities between Athens and the region.

Regarding the threat of tariffs by the US President, he emphasized that there should be no tariffs and, on the occasion, he noted that the “intra-European tariffs”, which reach 110%, should also be abolished.

Finally, he expressed Greece’s support for the European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS).