Premia reports improved results driven by investments

Premia Properties expects further strengthening of its financial performance in 2025, following the new investments it has completed or are in progress.

The first quarter closed for Premia with 68 properties under management, with a total value of 526.5 million, an increase of 6% compared to the end of 2024, with the gross yield of its portfolio reaching 7.2% and the weighted average lease term (WAULT) standing at 9.7 years.

According to the management, the estimate for total consolidated revenues between 34 million and 35 million (from 22.4 million last year) and operating profitability (Adjusted EBITDA) 22 million – 23 million (from 14.1 million) in 2025 remains unchanged.

The management of Premia, headed by the CEO, Costas Markazos, also said that a significant development for the real estate market and REICs in particular is the de-escalation, by 175 basis points in total, of the European Central Bank’s reference interest rate, with expectations for further reductions, which positively affects the course of Euribor and therefore the Group’s borrowing costs and its tax obligations.

In order to continue its growth and strengthen its size, Premia has decided to increase its capital by 40 million euros, which will be implemented in the coming weeks.

New investments include the Semeli winery with its vineyards, an office property in Thessaloniki leased to the Hellenic Land Registry, as well as two more commercial properties in Thessaloniki (an office for renovation and lease) and in Athens (a commercial property leased to Spanos S.A.).