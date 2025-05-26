Bridges of innovation in the field of biotechnology between Greece and Belgium

Seven innovative Greek companies in the Health Sciences and Biotechnology sector participated in an intensive program of targeted actions during the business mission to Belgium, which concerned the rapidly growing biotechnology sector.

The mission was led by Enterprise Greece in collaboration with the Hellenic Biocluster (HBio) and the Embassy of Greece in Belgium. The aim was to strengthen the extroversion, technological cooperation and international networking of Greek companies in the biotechnology sector by exploring opportunities for strategic partnerships at a European level and at the same time presenting the potential of the Greek ecosystem. It should be noted that the Greek mission, among others, participated in the “Knowledge for Growth” conference in Antwerp with a national pavilion designed and implemented by Enterprise Greece, and presented their innovative solutions at the epicenter of European biotechnology innovation, attracting investors, academics and strategic partners. During the conference, Greek companies participated in more than 50 targeted business meetings (B2Bs).

Of particular importance was the strategic visit to IMEC (Leuven), one of the leading international research hubs in nanotechnology, life sciences and digital health. With more than 6,000 researchers and an annual turnover of over 1 billion euros, IMEC is a model for transforming research into economic value, through the coupling of academic and industrial know-how. According to the organizers of the mission, “the Health Sciences sector in Greece is dynamically entering a new era. With high-level human resources, a mature research culture and a strategic focus on the production of technology, intellectual property and globally competitive solutions, Greece is evolving into an emerging bio-innovation hub in Southeastern Europe, with the support of bodies such as Enterprise Greece and HBio.”

The participating Greek companies in the mission, in alphabetical order, were: