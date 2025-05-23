Intercargo: Alarm over the Carbon Intensity Indicator

Issues related to the dry market dominated the administrative committee of the International Association of Independent Dry Bulk Carriers (Intercargo).

The members of the Association held their biannual meeting in Guangzhou, China, and according to the announcement of Intercargo, whose president is the shipowner Yannis Xylas, it was the first time that the Association organized such an event in China since its establishment.

Key topics included the evolving global regulatory landscape, the relevant EU emissions regime, operational safety, cybersecurity, ship control, terminal challenges, ship recycling requirements and the implications of recent developments in the IMO.

Members were also closely involved in Intercargo’s strategic priorities, including the Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS), managed by the Centre of Excellence, and the Association’s Quality Committees.

Particular emphasis was placed on greenhouse gas emissions and the industry’s journey towards net zero, with support for the IMO’s environmental objectives reaffirmed.

However, concerns about the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and its impact on tramp shipping remain a pressing issue, with calls for more realistic regulatory approaches.

The next meeting will take place in November in Athens.