METLEN expands its renewable energy projects portfolio in the UK

METLEN announced that it signed six new contracts for the development of renewable energy projects in the UK, further strengthening its presence in the country.

These new EPC contracts are for five solar parks and one Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), with a combined capacity of 313.4 MW.

They include:

Hulam Solar Park (71 MW) and Sheraton Solar Park (53 MW) in Durham for Lightsource bp

Scruton Solar Park (55 MW) in Northallerton for AMPYR Solar Europe;

Henley Solar Park (18.9 MW) in Shropshire and

Benthead Solar Park (84.5 MW) in Scotland for Aukera Energy, along with the Benthead BESS, which will have a storage capacity of 73.3 MWh.

Construction is set to begin at various stages throughout 2025, with all units expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The total value of these contracts is approximately 110 million dollars.

In addition, METLEN has successfully delivered three more renewable energy projects in the country. Two of them, for AMPYR Solar Europe, are in Norfolk: the Northwold solar park (10 MW) and the Northwold Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), with a capacity of 9.86 MWh. Separately, for Pulse Clean Energy, the Coal Pit BESS with a capacity of 73.31 MWh in the Manchester area.

With a strong track record and a rapidly growing portfolio, METLEN stands at the forefront of the UK’s energy transition. The company’s 85 renewable energy projects — either completed or under development — underscore its long-term commitment to supporting the country’s clean energy goals and ensuring energy resilience. These are split between 58 solar projects, with an installed capacity of 1.54 GW, and 27 BESS projects, with an installed energy capacity of 1.18GWh, representing nearly a third of the country’s energy storage market.

As ETLEN continues to deliver high-impact solar and storage solutions across the UK, it reinforces its role as a trusted partner in shaping a more sustainable and secure energy future.