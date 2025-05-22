Greek gambling market surges – Turnover at 4 billion euros

The Greek gambling market moved upward in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Hellenic Gaming Commission, the adjusted Total Gaming Revenue (TGR) from legal gambling (OPAP, lotteries, horse racing, online, casinos) during January, February, and March 2025 amounted to 4.073 billion euros, compared to 3.8 billion euros in the same period last year.

The GGR Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which concerns the actual revenue of the provider, amounted to 751.6 million euros compared to 682.3 million euros last year. The lion’s share was taken by OPAP and online companies. This was followed by casinos, lotteries and the racetrack. In total, the player tax amounted to 97.4 million euros.

Prosperity but also challenges in the gambling market

According to the Commission, the gambling market is a prosperous market but with many challenges that need to be addressed. Focusing further on the casino category, the Commission emphasized that old-style casinos only yield 6% of the state’s revenue from gambling. In fact, it considers them to be obsolete in a market that has changed and developed. The goal is to leave only those businesses that can be rehabilitated, acquiring collective representatives and adopting an institutional function. According to the Commission, problematic casinos burden the gambling market and constitute a time bomb in the foundations of this specific market.