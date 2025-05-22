ElvalHalcor’s strong results boosted by aluminum demand and resilience of copper

The ElvalHalcor Group recorded strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, taking advantage of good prices, despite the March correction, and the rebound in demand for aluminum and flexible packaging, firmly following the strategy of effective working capital management, the reduction of net debt by 95 million euros as of 31/3/2024 and limited investments.

As the management of the Greek listed company emphasized, this is a balance sheet with dynamic elements, especially in terms of profitability, since the ElvalHalcor group is achieving an increase in turnover with very good selling prices for its products, amidst multiple challenges and ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The group showed an increase in sales volume by 1.5%, an increase in organic profitability (a-EBITDA) by 31%, reaching 63.8 million euros, and a decrease in net debt by 95 million euros. Profits before taxes amounted to 45.3 million euros compared to 14.6 million euros.

In the aluminum sector, despite the higher energy prices which had a negative impact, the operating profitability of the sector increased, attributed to the improved product mix, the increased use of scrap and the higher processing prices, especially for flexible packaging products. The investment program of the Sector is low, compared to previous years, which amounted to 11.6 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared to 13.4 million euros in the corresponding period last year.