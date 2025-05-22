Manousakis (IPTO): Greece among the leading countries in the world in terms of RES penetration

Greece is among the leading countries in the world in terms of the penetration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) in electricity generation, the President and CEO of IPTO Manos Manousakis, stated during his speech at the International Forum on Power System Transformation 2025 held in Beijing.

During a discussion with the heads of Operators, producers and technology companies, he stated that in the last eight years, Greece’s energy mix has changed radically with the country’s “green” performance standing out at an international level, given that Renewable Energy Sources, photovoltaic and wind, reach 50% of demand, from approximately 20% in 2017, with the prospect of reaching 80% by 2030.

Referring to the contribution of IPTO to accelerating the country’s green transition, he pointed out that since taking office in 2017, the Operator has invested a total of 3.1 billion euros in the construction of critical energy infrastructure that significantly expands the electricity space for the integration of more RES. In this context, he spoke about IPTO’s mission regarding the electrical interconnection of the island and the mainland, a project that has progressed significantly as 8 submarine interconnections have already been successfully implemented, with new similar investments being launched for implementation in the coming period, which are part of the ten-year development program of the Greek electricity transmission system, amounting to 6.3 billion euros.

International interconnections

Manousakis also spoke about the international interconnections that IPTO is planning or developing, in collaboration with neighboring Operators, to continental Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, such as the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Great Sea Interconnector, Greece-Italy GRITA 2, Greece-Saudi Arabia Saudi Greek Interconnection and Greece-Germany Green Aegean Interconnector, while he also referred to the importance of the Greece-Egypt GREGY interconnection that is being developed by the Copelouzos group and which IPTO is considering investing in.

He emphasized that these projects leverage the country’s geostrategic position, the excellent RES potential it possesses and strengthen Europe’s energy diversification and resilience. “We are promoting the development of energy corridors in the European electricity system that will contribute to the security and stability of our national electricity systems, as the share of RES in the electricity generation mix increases,” he commented.