Cosmote Telecom participates in 5 new European research projects for 6G mobile communication systems

Cosmote Telecom contributes to the development of 6th generation networks and services, through its participation in new research projects for 6G.

Faithful to its promise to offer even more powerful connections, it participates in five projects of the third phase of the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) initiative to promote Europe’s technological dominance in future smart networks.

With its active contribution to fifteen 6G research projects in total, Cosmote Telecom is strengthening, as it emphasized, its role in shaping the 6G ecosystem, participating in the development and evaluation of future technological solutions, commercial applications and innovative business models in areas such as AI-native networks, energy-efficient architectures, security and quantum communications.

George Tsonis, Chief Technology Officer of OTE Group, stated in this regard: “At Cosmote Telecom, we promote innovation, testing a wide range of cutting-edge technologies from the early stages of their development. Leveraging our expertise in the European research space, we are actively participating in five new 6G network and service projects, encouraging the preparation for the early adoption of future technologies and facilitating the digital and green transition of the economy and society.”