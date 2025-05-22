Investment of 600 million euros for a natural gas-fired power generation unit in Larissa

The shareholders’ agreement for the implementation of one of the largest energy investments in Greece, totaling approximately 600 million euros, was signed between the companies Clavenia Ltd, DEPA Commercial S.A., EUSIF Larissa S.A. and Volton S.A., for their joint participation in LARISSA THERMOELICKI S.A..

The company is developing a natural gas-fired power generation unit, with a net capacity of 792 MW, in the Larissa Industrial Area.

The project has received all necessary permits and is ready to proceed with construction, following the Final Investment Decision (FID) of the shareholders.

The new unit is expected to be the most efficient combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant in Greece, with a net thermal efficiency of 62.6%, utilizing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ advanced technology, specifically the M701JAC type.

DEPA Commercial S.A. will assume the role of energy manager, as well as the commercial supply of natural gas for the operation of the unit.

After the signing of the agreement, Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Environment and Energy, stated: “A significant investment was signed for both Larissa and Thessaly, as well as the entire country.

This is a new natural gas-fired electricity generation unit. A unit that will create new jobs, strengthen competition and lead to lower electricity prices for consumers.

A strategic investment for the energy security of our country, which upgrades the role of Thessaly on the national and European energy map.

We support every initiative that promotes the energy transition towards a sustainable development model. A model that serves both people and the environment.”