Nearly half of Greeks face financial insecurity

Almost half of Greeks (45%) feel very or fairly insecure about their financial future, with increasing economic uncertainty leading them to place their financial security as an absolute priority.

Specifically, according to a new survey by the European smart money management app Plum, 26% of Greeks say they feel very insecure about their financial future, while an additional 19% feel fairly insecure.

Overall, just over one in five (23%) say they feel very or fairly financially secure.

Rates of financial insecurity are highest for the 55-64 age groups (35% say they are very insecure and 18% fairly insecure) and 65-75 age groups (43% say they are very insecure and 15% fairly insecure).

Higher rates of insecurity are also recorded among people with low incomes, with 43% of those earning less than 800 euros per month saying they are very worried about their financial future and 21% saying they are quite worried. High percentages were also recorded among people with incomes between 801 and 1,500 euros per month, with 34% saying they are very worried about their financial future and 22% saying they are quite worried.

Concerns about financial security are most pronounced in Northern Greece, suggesting regional disparities in financial stability.

According to the survey, increasing economic uncertainty, reinforced by recent tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump and high inflation levels, is leading Greeks to place their financial security as an absolute priority.

Plum’s survey findings show that citizens are responding by reducing their expenses and boosting their savings, with the aim of increasing their financial resilience. 28% of respondents said that saving is their top financial priority.