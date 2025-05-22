Tsitsiragos (Alpha Bank): Our bank creates value for society and for shareholders

Alpha Bank’s successful course and the achievement of the strategic goals set for the three-year period 2023-2025 was the central focus of the speech of Dimitris Tsitsiragos, chairman of the board.

Despite external challenges and global uncertainty, Alpha Bank managed not only to achieve the goals of its strategic plan but also to strengthen its leading position in the market, through structural reforms and stabilization of relationships with its customers, he underlined.

Regarding Alpha Bank’s strategic development, the chairman of the board of directors referred to the increase in investment opportunities and the strengthening of cooperation with important international and domestic players, arguing that 2024 was decisive for the strengthening of the bank in new markets and sectors.

“Our goal is to actively support the Greek economy, achieving a strong increase in the volume of loans, as well as a sustainable growth rate of commission income, while earnings per share will remain on a steady upward trajectory. We maintain, of course, our commitment to continuously enhance the reward of our shareholders and to provide a top-notch service experience to our customers, placing Alpha Bank at the forefront of the European banking industry,” he noted.

Alpha Bank, within the framework of this strategy, completed significant acquisitions and investments. The acquisition of AstroBank in Cyprus and FlexFin and AXIA Ventures in Greece strengthened its position in the region and enabled it to diversify its product portfolio. Alpha Bank’s strategy focused on strengthening its presence in the technology and financial services sectors, with the aim of promoting innovation and financing small and medium-sized enterprises. The president of Alpha Bank acknowledged that the international environment remains uncertain, with many factors affecting financial stability. Referring to the risks from international markets, such as high volatility in energy prices and geopolitical developments, Tsitsiragos stressed: “Although the international environment is uncertain, Alpha Bank is ready to respond to the challenges. With strategic moves and timely adaptation to developments, we have managed to strengthen the resilience of our balance sheet and create strong foundations for the future.”