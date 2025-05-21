Kikilias-Obayda focus on strengthening Greek-US cooperation in maritime sector

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, spoke on the phone with Robert Obayda, a director responsible for maritime industry at the White House National Security Council.

What they discussed

During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views and discussed proposals of mutual benefit, focusing on strengthening Greek-American cooperation in the maritime sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on leveraging the high level of expertise that both countries possess in this strategically important sector.

The shared belief that Greece and the United States have significant experience and expertise to offer further strengthens the prospects for closer cooperation with a positive impact at both the national and international levels.