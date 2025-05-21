PPC: S&P Global upgrade in Corporate Sustainability performance

PPC has achieved a significant 17-point upgrade in the global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global, receiving a score of 42 for 2024, up from 25 in 2023. Its ESG score also improved to 44 from 37 in 2023.

The upgrade in the S&P Global assessment reflects PPC’s progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters. Apart from the Group’s initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and expand its renewable energy portfolio, contributing factors include the adoption of science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, which have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

PPC is the first Greek energy group to set targets fully aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal, committing to a 73.7% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions per generated MWh by 2030 and a 98.6% reduction by 2040 (base year: 2021).

Investments with sustainability at the core of the strategy

PPC Group, the leading energy company in Southeastern Europe, is undergoing continuous transformation with a vision to become a modern, financially and environmentally sustainable company. Its updated business plan for the 2025-2027 period includes investments totaling 10.1 billion euros, focusing on Renewable Energy Sources, grids, flexible generation, and new customer options in Greece and Southeastern Europe. PPC Group is developing 5.6GW of RES in Greece and the wider region of Southeastern Europe, aiming to reach 11.8 GW of installed RES capacity by 2027.

Particularly significant is the commitment to complete lignite phase-out by 2026, along with the planned reduction of oil-fired generation, which together will lead to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from electricity production from 2019 to 2027.

In addition, PPC Group is laying strong foundations for further growth in Greece and Southeastern Europe, shaping the energy and digital future of the region, while maintaining its role as a responsible and valuable social partner in all its markets.