Hatzidakis to EU ambassadors: The Greek economy has made a robust comeback

The new image of the Greek economy and the government’s key priorities from now on were the focus of a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and the Ambassadors of the EU countries. Specifically, Hatzidakis, in a post on social media, noted:

“Greece is making a dynamic comeback and is now attractive for investment! At the initiative of the Embassy of Poland and Ambassador Wojciech Ponikiewski, I had the opportunity to present to the Ambassadors of all EU member states (as well as Norway and Switzerland) the new image of the Greek economy and the main priorities of the government from now on.

Our country has left behind a decade of crisis. The Greek economy is growing rapidly, because the government combines fiscal stability with an investment-friendly approach and the necessary reforms. From now on, we will emphasize strengthening the competitiveness of the economy and further increasing investments. And we will continue to promote all necessary reforms, such as the further digitalization of the state, the acceleration of justice and the fight to further limit tax evasion. With the aim of real convergence of the country and significantly higher income for all Greeks, especially the economically weaker ones.

Greece is gradually becoming a more modern, more European country. With political and fiscal stability. We have a duty to move forward on the same path: with common sense, seriousness and a sense of responsibility!”