Tourism: Greece’s promotion in Sweden

The promotion of sustainable tourism and the possibilities for experience travel in Greece to the Swedish public was the theme of two professional events in which the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Scandinavia Service successfully participated in Stockholm, in May 2025.

1. Resebranschens Vårmöte – May 13 – Stockholm

In the context of the ever-growing interest of the Scandinavian market for holidays in Greece and with the aim of attracting a greater number of Swedish tourists, the GNTO participated for the second time this year (May 13) in the annual event of the Association of Swedish Travel Agents (Svenska Resebyraforeningen, SRF).

This event was attended by over 200 professionals in the sector, as well as representatives of the media. The main topics of discussion were the further tourism development of the Swedish market – compared to the other Scandinavian countries – and the improvement of connectivity, infrastructure and accessibility.

The event, accompanied by Greek music, concluded with a dinner, at which Greek dishes were offered to the participants.

The CEO of SRF, Didrikvon Seth, thanked GNTO for its participation.

The head of the GNTO Foreign Service for Scandinavia, Eftychia Christina Aivalioti, delivered a brief greeting, presenting the main pillars of the GNTO’s international promotion strategy.

In B2B meetings with representatives of other tourism organisations, media representatives and travel agents/agencies, the participants were informed about Greece’s tourism product throughout the year.

2. ANTOR ANNUAL EVENT “MEET THE WORLD” – May 15 – Stockholm

MEET THE WORLD is the second B2B event in which the GNTO Office for Scandinavia participated (May 15).

The event was attended by over 25 national tourism organizations (including Spain, France, Portugal, Mexico, Tunisia, Cyprus, Poland, etc.), while 60 buyers and media representatives attended.

During the workshops, meetings were held between the GNTO Office and representatives of Swedish media. (e.g. Vagabond magazine, Travel News and First Class magazine), travel agencies (e.g. Ticket.se, Lime travel), MATKA TRAVEL FAIR, Globetrotter AB – member of the Nordic Leisure Travel Group (T.O. Ving) – and Swedavia Airports, which confirmed the ever-increasing interest and demand for Greece in recent years from all the Scandinavian countries.

In the second part, a presentation was made by Hanna Anfelter, travel writer and communication consultant in the travel industry, on sustainable tourism development, which is also achieved through the development of special forms of tourism, one of the main axes of the promotion strategy and of the Greek National Tourist Organization.