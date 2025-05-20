Alpha Bank finances four solar parks via RRF and bond loan

Alpha Bank signed a loan agreement with Consortium Solar Power Systems S.A., a subsidiary of Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners 1 S.à.r.l. and Mirova Energy Transition 5, for the construction of four photovoltaic parks in Farsala and Fthiotida, with the contribution of the Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0.”

The project is part of the “Green Transition” pillar of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF).

The budget of the project is estimated at 316 million euros and it will be financed through a loan from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (109 million euros) and a bank loan (145 million euros). The remaining amount, 73 million euros, will be covered by equity.

The loan agreement signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Alpha Bank.

Nikos Nezeritis, Chief of Corporate and Investment Banking at Alpha Bank, stated: “As the exclusive organizer of the project, we are proud to welcome leading international investors to Greece to contribute to the transition to a zero-emission economy. The support of the Banks in such projects in cooperation with the RRF confirms our commitment to financing sustainable investment projects as a key pillar of our strategy.”