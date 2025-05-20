Stock Market focused on holding 1,800 points – All eyes on PPC

The Athens Stock Exchange remains at its highest levels in the past 15 years, holding above 1,800 points despite investor fatigue.

The General Index has closed above the critical psychological threshold in two sessions, marking the best performance since May 2010. At the same time, the total market capitalization of listed companies has exceeded 123 billion euros for the first time since August 2008.

The strong fundamentals, satisfactory dividend distributions, anticipated business deals, successive upgrades by international rating agencies, and the consistently optimistic macroeconomic environment constitute the key pillars of the ongoing rally.

The General Index has gained more than +23% in 2025, having recovered by at least +24% from the intra-session lows of April 7.

However, the current upward movement has created conditions of… “saturation” and “overheating” in the Greek market, which support the consolidation of gains.

PPC will be in spotlight as the management publishes its financial data for the first quarter, while Aegean’s share is trading ex-dividend for the 0.80 per share payout (dividend yield 6.1%).

Austriacard is also under the microscope, which yesterday announced revenues of 82.6 million euros (-10%) and net profits of 2.6 million euros (-50.5%) for the first three months of 2025. Moreover, Titan Cement also will be in the spotlight after the announcement of the sale of 75% of the Turkish Adocim.

In foreign markets, investment attention remains focused on developments over US assets, which are in danger of losing their former glory, following the new downgrade by Moody’s. At the same time, eyes are turned on the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.