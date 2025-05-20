Holiday home market: Sharp rise in demand and sales

2025 is expected to be another year of sharp growth in the holiday homes market throughout Greece by European buyers, according to data from Elxis – At Home in Greece. In the first four months (January-April), sales continue the very strong upward trend of 2024, with Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, developing into particularly dynamic markets.

Explosive increase in purchases by Dutch, Belgians and Germans.

“Compared to the same period last year, an increase of 91% in sales to Dutch buyers has been recorded, an increase of 103% to Belgians and 64% to Germans (which of course also include Greek expatriates),” said George Gavriilidis, CEO of Elxis, a Greek company based in Utrecht, Netherlands, and specializing in promoting holiday homes to buyers from abroad.

What is driving the Greek holiday home market

As Gavriilidis noted, “a few months ago we estimated that the recovery in prices in the European real estate market would work in favor of the Greek holiday home market. “This assessment is confirmed so far, based on the data we have from the course of the sales we have made, as there is a significant increase in demand and new investments. The comparison of prices in Greece with those abroad is overwhelmingly in favor of our country,” he emphasized.

What foreign buyers are looking for

Based on Elxis’ analysis, most buyers are looking for holiday homes with a price of 250,000 – 600,000 euros, with the main ‘volume’ of these moving between 350,000 and 450,000 euros. The most active investors are the Dutch and secondarily the Belgians. Approximately 50% of buyers from these countries have an investment orientation and choose to exploit their holiday home for the time they are not using it themselves. On the contrary, buyers from countries such as Germany and France are more oriented towards the same use, but some of them also aim for short-term rental.

The areas on the buyers’ radar

Buyers from Northwestern Europe (e.g. Dutch, Belgians, Germans, Swiss and French) prefer to purchase a holiday home in Crete, the Ionian Islands, the Peloponnese and Rhodes. Some of them also choose some of the Cyclades islands, where they can find good investment opportunities.