Mitsotakis, Guterres and Travlou at the UN Security Council on maritime safety and international cooperation

Within the framework of the Greek Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, a high-level central event on “Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability” will take place on May 20, 2025.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with briefers from the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, and Professor of International Relations at the University of Copenhagen and researcher at UNIDIR, Christian Bueger.

At a time when maritime safety is not taken for granted, as military and geopolitical conflicts put crews, ships and cargo at risk, the Greek presidency will highlight the theme of “Enhanced Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability.”

Regarding international cooperation on shipping, the maritime community’s consistent position is that “our global regulator is the International Maritime Organization (IMO)”, which is a UN agency.

Evangelos Sekeris, Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, recently stated, “we highlighted the fact at a high level in order to underline Greece’s interest in this very important issue.

The approach will be ‘holistic’, focusing on freedom of navigation, supply chains and international cooperation.”

As the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, stated in the context of the international conference “Our Ocean 2024”, “The sea is our home. We honor and protect it”.

“We undertake, putting into practice the protection of the environment, while we are at the forefront of developments and global initiatives,” Travlou noted and added:

“Faithful to our vision and commitments for a sustainable tomorrow, we constantly invest in new technologies.

We are proud to be leaders in an industry that ensures the well-being of humanity.

Supporting global trade. Being the most efficient way to transport basic goods and energy. We maintain the standard of living of people worldwide.”

“Shipping is the backbone of the global economy,” Travlou underlined.