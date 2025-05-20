PPA: Upgrade works at Piraeus port ahead of the summer season

The upgrade works on the infrastructure at the main passenger port of Piraeus are progressing rapidly, in view of the summer season and the expected increase in passenger traffic.

In particular, a plan of immediate interventions is being implemented, which are part of the broader framework of investments that have been implemented in recent years by PPA S.A., with the aim of optimizing services and ensuring a higher quality experience for the passenger public.

According to updated data, the port of Piraeus serves approximately 20 million passengers annually and is currently the largest port in Europe, as well as one of the largest in the world.

Traditionally, passenger traffic indicators at the port of Piraeus tend to show a significant increase during the summer months, which makes it imperative to strengthen infrastructure and services, in light of the constant vigilance and commitment of PPA S.A. to the needs of society as a whole.

The interventions of PPA S.A. that are already in the implementation stage include the renovation of building infrastructure at passenger stations, the installation of covered waiting areas and air conditioning systems, new seats and greenery, and the improvement of signage.

In addition, the actions to be implemented include the creation of parking spaces for cars and trucks for boarding/disembarking, the strengthening of security rules at the port, the provision of free fresh water in coolers, the installation of chemical toilets, as well as a special system for sorting and collecting garbage for cleaning and recycling.

At the same time, the horizontal markings of the port infrastructure are being renewed, with particular emphasis on serving people in wheelchairs through special markings and coloring of the existing disabled ramps.

This is a broad field of actions aimed at reshaping the daily operation of the central passenger port of Piraeus, as well as promoting its strategic role as a key gateway to the Greek islands and a key tourist connection point.

According to PPA S.A., all of the interventions prioritize safety, accessibility and quality service to the passenger public and are aligned with the aspirations of the State and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy for a modern, safe and functional port.

“These planned upgrades are components of a proactive strategic preparation in view of the peak season, as systematically implemented by PPA S.A. on an annual basis, in the context of ensuring the operational readiness of the port of Piraeus.

As the peak travel season begins, the port of Piraeus remains steadfast to its commitment to serve the thousands of passengers it welcomes daily, safely and functionally, demonstrating in practice its human-centered nature,” PPA S.A. stated.