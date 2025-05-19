Greek oil tanker released – All crew members are safe

The tanker “Green Admire” of the Greek company Aegean Shipping, owned by George Melisanidis, sailed without any problems after 36 hours of unjustified detention.

The ship had been arbitrarily “detained” by the Russian authorities after its departure from an Estonian port.

On Monday afternoon, after all inspections were completed, the oil tanker departed from the Russian island of Gogland, where it had been anchored, in order to continue its route.

All crew members are safe.

The Liberian-flagged Green Admire was carrying shale oil and was bound for Rotterdam.

Estonia’s Transport Ministry said it was the first such incident.

The incident occurred three days after Russia sent an aircraft during Estonia’s attempt to stop a Russian oil tanker.

Specifically, on May 15, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was heading towards the Russian port of Primorsk. Several vessels and helicopters participated in the operation. The Russian Aerospace Forces sent a Su-35 fighter jet to the incident area. As a result, the tanker arrived safely at the Russian port.