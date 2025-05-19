Russian gas has returned to Greece’s energy mix

The restoration of Russian gas to the country’s main suppliers is reflected in the latest data from DESFA, which was processed by Green Tank for April.

This development comes a few days after the Commission’s announcements for the final withdrawal of Russian hydrocarbons from the European market over a three-year period with a significant reduction in Russian gas by the end of 2025.

In particular, in April 2025, after a six-month period, Russian gas ranked first in imports, surpassing LNG by 1.1 TWh. It is worth noting that since November 2024, Russian gas has only been imported by pipeline, while imports in the form of LNG are zero.

According to the latest available Eurostat data (March 2025), Greece experienced the largest percentage increase (28.4%) in gas consumption between 2024 and 2025 for the first three months of the year in the EU-27. Only five member states reduced gas consumption, with Sweden, Finland and Estonia recording a decrease of more than 20% (24.7%, 21.8% and 20.01%, respectively).

A total of 19 member states increased their gas consumption, with Austria and Croatia exceeding, as well as Greece, a 20% increase (21.7% and 22.1%, respectively). Due to this picture of member states, the EU-27 experienced an average increase of 7.68% in Russian gas consumption between 2024 and 2025.