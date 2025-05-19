Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A. collaborates with Nutrigem Maritime Wellbeing Professionals

Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A. (Vafias Group) has entered into a new collaboration with Nutrigem Maritime Wellbeing Professionals, which provides health and wellness services to shipping organizations and crew management on ocean-going vessels of shipping companies.

Nutrigem, as noted in the relevant announcement, is the first Greek company that specializes in providing integrated health and well-being services and through the Marine Healthcare Support program supports a large network of shipping companies.

More specifically, Nutrigem Maritime Wellbeing Professionals provides an experienced and specialized team of experts from the company’s medical associates to health coaches, psychologists, dietitians and chefs who offer substantial support in matters of Welfare, Safety and improving the quality of life of seafarers.

It also has a strong Academy, which offers through its programs specialized training to senior crew executives, as well as full training for cooks through evaluation, tests and questionnaires.

Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A. supports seafarers, ensuring increased performance and sustainable development, setting international standards for their safety, well-being and quality of life, following the instructions in accordance with global maritime bodies.