Kazakh delegation visits PPA to explore partnership opportunities

A high-ranking delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan was welcomed by the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) S.A. at its headquarters in Piraeus, as part of an official scheduled visit with management executives.

The delegation was composed of representatives of a number of official bodies, including the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece, the Port of Aktau and organizations/companies such as KMTF (Kazmortransflot), Kedentransservice, Kaspi Grain Way and Kazakh Invest.

The delegation held talks with the Deputy CEO of PPA S.A., Angelos Karakostas, about the prospects for cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and maritime services along with the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of port and freight operations.

This meeting is expected to serve as a starting point for a fruitful dialogue concerning the potential development of synergies between the Port of Piraeus and strategic stakeholders from the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, views were exchanged regarding the Middle Corridor (intermodal interconnection between China and Europe) and whether the port of Piraeus could operate complementary to the aforementioned corridor.

PPA S.A., as the management body of one of the most important ports in the Mediterranean and Europe, emphasized that it remains committed to strengthening its international partnerships, actively contributing to the formation of trade corridors that connect the East with the West.