MagentaONE, OTE’s new commercial umbrella

OTE is rolling out its new commercial policy, following the brand change from Cosmote to Cosmote Telekom, by launching a service called MagentaONE.

Magenta, which is also Telekom’s corporate color, is utilized by Deutsche Telekom subsidiaries (OTE’s main shareholder) in a series of services provided.

According to OTE’s announcement, the new MagentaONE service replaces the CosmoteONE service and is aimed at 70% of its subscriber base (i.e. those who have combined services) as the minimum requirement to obtain it is to have a mobile and fixed telephony connection with OTE.

In other words, it becomes the “umbrella” for any combination of OTE’s fixed and mobile plans, with discounts and privileges tempting the consumer. At the same time, the Cosmote App has been upgraded, allowing subscribers to create their own MagentaONE scheme.

A key feature of the new service is that for the first time, it connects telecommunications and non-telecommunications products: fixed, mobile, television, food orders, bill payments, insurance and smart home.

Panagiotis Gavriilidis, Chief Commercial Officer Consumer Segment of OTE Group, noted, among other things, that “now the competition for us is not with the other telecommunications providers, but with the large global platforms, which is why we must change. We want to differentiate ourselves from the competition and provide something new, this is a strategic move, we are creating a single digital ecosystem.”