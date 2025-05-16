Seajets: New discounts and offers for the summer

In consultation with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, SEAJETS offers additional discounts to families with three or more members, as well as to groups of three or more, in order to facilitate travelers.

These new price reductions are added to the already existing offers for popular destinations.



Lower prices on trips to and from the most popular destinations

The new price reductions reach 32% compared to the already reduced prices of the original price list for 2025.

Especially for the itineraries to Paros, Naxos and Syros, the SEAJETS high-speed ferries have extremely economical prices.



Indicative prices of offers per route and passenger from/to Piraeus:



* To/from Syros: 43.70 euros

* To/from Mykonos: 62.70 euros

* To/from Paros: 52.70 euros

* To/from Naxos: 52.70 euros

* To/from Koufonissi: 67.70 euros

* To/from Iraklia: 64.70 euros

* To/from Schinoussa: 64.70 euros

* To/from Ios: 57.70 euros

* To/from Santorini: 64.70 euros

* To/from Folegandros: 69.70 euros

* To/from Serifos: 54.70 euros

* To/from Sifnos: 59.70 euros

* To/from Milos: 64.70 euros

* To/from Kythnos: 34.70 euros

Note: This offer excludes the itinerary departing from Piraeus at 09:15 and arriving in Piraeus at 15:30.

The offer is valid for bookings made from June 1, 2025 for travel from June 11 to September 15, 2025, even during peak tourist season.