Alessandra Delfini – L’Oréal Hellas: Beauty can – and should – be a force for change

Τhe increase in L’Oreal Hellas’ financial figures in 2024 represents part of the results of its strategy, as emphasized by the company’s management in the context of the Annual Press Event 2025.

The event was welcomed by Alessandra Delfini, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Hellas, who referred to the company’s vision for initiatives with a positive impact on the world, but also to the determination and responsibility required to put them into practice daily. According to Delfini, beauty can – and must – be a force for change, always placing the Planet, Innovation and Humanity at the center of the effort.

The Greek subsidiary of the French multinational Group recorded a 12% increase in sales in 2024, far exceeding the Group’s average international performance, which stood at 5.1%.

Its turnover reached 250 million euros, with net profits at 25.62 million euros, up from 19.82 million euros the previous year. L’Oréal Hellas has an extensive portfolio of 27 brands, including Lancome, Maybelline and Kiehl’s, and its goal is to enrich its existing lines with new products, strengthening its position in all categories and price levels.

Multiple messages

As part of the Annual Event held at the French Embassy, L’Oreal Hellas presented an experiential journey of three stations, on the theme of the environment (Planet Room), innovation (Innovation Room), and society (People Room).

The administration emphasized the multiple actions that are part of L’Oréal’s global sustainability program, with an emphasis on the responsible consumption of natural resources, the transition to 100% renewable energy sources, and the creation of green spaces within the urban fabric, such as the innovative microForest on Alepotrypa Hill.