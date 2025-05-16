Seven suitors in Vouliagmeni beach tender

Seven investment entities have expressed interest in leasing Vouliagmeni Beach within the framework of a relevant tender process by Hellenic Public Properties.

These are companies and joint ventures with activity in real estate, tourism, shipping and restaurants.

The list of interested parties for the long-term exploitation of Vouliagmeni includes, among others, the joint venture in which Reds and the Aegean Warehouses company participate. Reds is a subsidiary of the Ellaktor Group with main shareholders being the Dutch Reggeborgh Invest of Henry Holterman and Motor Oil. Aegean Warehouses is a company owned by “Naftemporiki” publisher, Georgios Melisanidis.

Interest has also been expressed by:

Air Canteen, which is linked to businessman Vlassis Georgatos of the Grigoris Group.

The real estate company Athens Beach Club, a joint entity of the Konstantakopoulos, Prokopiou, Kokkalis Groups, which has undertaken the management of Akti B’ Voula.

Montekavo Real Estate, which is linked to the Restis Group.

The Margi of the Agiostratitis family.

The joint venture of Evergood holding and investment company (of the CVC Group) and Gefsinus SA, interests of businessman Manolis Vavourakis.

Fais Holdings, interests of Sami and Lucy Fais.

Vouliagmeni Beach is the most popular organized and accessible beach of the Athenian Riviera, 25 km from the city center, with its natural landscape, crystal clear waters and existing recreational facilities attracting thousands of visitors all year round. In 2024, it welcomed 420,000 visitors, while the daily capacity reached 8,000 people.