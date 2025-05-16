Landmark partnership for Thriasio Freight Center – Onex Elefsis Port & Logistics Hub

An important Memorandum of Understanding between Thrissio Freight Center S.A. and Onex Elefsis Port & Logistics Hub S.A., aiming to strengthen the supply chain and its connection with the shipbuilding and repair industry, was signed in the presence of the Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos.

This strategic partnership aspires to transform Western Attica into a model hub for trade, innovation and green development, promoting smart and sustainable logistics solutions.

The agreement focuses on the optimization of trade and shipbuilding and repair flows, as well as the utilization of the modern infrastructure of the Thriasio Logistics Centre (TLC).

The cooperation places emphasis on strengthening the supply chain and optimizing trade and shipbuilding and repair flows, with the common goal of creating innovative, sustainable logistics solutions. The agreement focuses on:

Development of an integrated supply chain management system, utilizing the infrastructure of the Thriasio Logistics Centre (TLC), for the purpose of storing, distributing and transporting raw materials, equipment and spare parts to the shipyards.

Support of imports and exports, through the use of special customs procedures and free trade zones within the TLC, to facilitate customs clearance and the effective management of shipbuilding goods.

Creation of a central transit hub for ship supplies, with an emphasis on fuel, spare parts, marine equipment and consumables.

Promotion of green transport, utilizing the rail and road interconnection of the TLC with the shipyards, as well as the use of electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles for the transport of goods.

Development of smart logistics through automation and digital technologies, such as 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence, Big Data and Blockchain, to improve supply chain management and monitoring.

Exchange of know-how in the design and development of logistics infrastructure (warehouses, hubs), with an emphasis on digital transformation and sustainable practices.

This collaboration strengthens the strategic connection of logistics with the shipbuilding and repair sector and enhances the role of Western Attica as a hub for trade, innovation and green development.

Panos Xenokostas, President and CEO of Onex Elefsis Port & Logistics Hub S.A., noted: “We express our warm thanks to the Ministry and Minister Theodorikakos, the government and personally Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, for their steadfast support for the regeneration plan of our shipyards in Elefsis, which we perceive as a critical mechanism and technological hub for the energy transition, material transformation and logistical independence of the country.”