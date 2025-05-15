Intracom Defense: Investments in new production lines and infrastructure after ΙΑΙ acquisition

INTRACOM DEFENSE (IDE) presented the high-tech systems it develops in the fields of Secure Tactical Communications and Command & Control, Hybrid Power Systems, and Electronic Missile Systems at DEFEA 2025.

ΙDE also referred to its participation in European Research & Development Programs for defense, in the fields of Unmanned Systems and Tactical Communications, which are co-financed by the European Union. As the company’s management emphasized at a relevant event, IDE is on a growth trajectory.

In particular, IDE CEO, George Troullinos, spoke about the accelerated growth trajectory that the company is following after its acquisition by the IAI Group, through investments in new production lines and infrastructure, and the strengthening of its human capital with new scientific and specialized human resources.

At the same time, he focused on the vision and achievements of the company, which for more than 30 years have made it a leading defense technology company in Greece, fully responding to emerging national security challenges, but also on its strong partnerships with domestic suppliers, subcontractors, defense organizations worldwide, with Universities and Research Institutes to strengthen innovation.

Backlog of orders tripled

On his part, Guy Barlev, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group of Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI), pointed out that “two years ago, IAI made a clear choice. To invest in the defense industry of Greece. To cooperate with IDE, building a common future.” And he added that “since then, IDE has delivered, tripling its backlog of orders and steadily increasing its sales, consistently responding as always to the demands of its customers.”

The IDE exhibition space was visited by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, the Director General of the General Directorate of Defense, General Director Ioannis Bouras, Chiefs, Deputy Chiefs and delegations of the General Staffs of the country’s Armed Forces, Members of Parliament, official delegations of foreign countries, while meetings were held with government representatives and defense industry companies, in the context of the implementation of NATO and other international programs of interest.