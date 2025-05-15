Laskaridis Maritime: Triple naming of bulkers

Alimia Group, under the ownership of Athanasios Laskaridis, is now witnessing the tangible results of its comprehensive shipbuilding program, encompassing state-of-the-art bulk carriers and tankers.

In particular, the Greek shipping company Laskaridis Maritime S.A., which manages the group’s bulk carriers, held a few days ago the naming ceremony at the Hengli Shipbuilding shipyards in Dalian, China, for three newly built bulk carriers simultaneously.

These are the “M/V Ithaki I”, “M/V Elatos” and “M/V Punta del Chileno”. It is the first triple naming in the history of the shipyard. The new bulk carriers, 82,000 DWT each, were built on behalf of Laskaridis Maritime S.A. of the Alimia Group, highlighting the cooperation between the two groups.

It is worth noting that the ship ITHAKI I was delivered 24 days earlier than planned.

At the ceremony, the president of the Alimia Group, Athanasios K. Laskaridis, stressed the importance of the triple naming, while the strong presence of representatives from the Greek group, classification societies, financial partners and Hengli’s leadership highlighted, as emphasized, the growing influence of China in high-quality shipbuilding for global customers.

The company was founded in 2021 and in a few years has achieved to manage 16 ultra-modern dry bulk carriers.

At the same time, it expects the delivery of another new kamsarmax from Hengli Shipbuilding this year and the delivery of eight kamsarmaxes next year.

Alimia Shipping, a company of the Alimia Group, owned by Athanasios Laskaridis, currently has a fleet of 34 ships, of which 31 are new or under construction. It has three capes, 180,000 tons, 18 kamsarmaxes and seven ultramaxes in its fleet.

Until last year, the group also had an LR2-type tanker in its fleet. However, in the summer of 2024, it agreed with the Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu shipyard for the construction of five more tankers, this time MR2-type.

The company, which has one of the most modern fleets in the world, has had its ships built in some of the leading Chinese shipyards, as well as in South Korea.