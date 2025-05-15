Recovery Fund: The revised “Greece 2.0” submitted to the Commission

The proposal for the revision of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” was submitted to the European Commission, by decision of the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis.

According to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the revision focused on ensuring the full and effective utilization of all the resources available to Greece from the Recovery Fund.

The main directions of the proposal

As it is clarified, there is no reduction in terms of finance. The budgets for actions attracting high demand are reinforced, while some actions have been transferred to other financial instruments for objective technical/administrative reasons.

Projects related to the safety and upgrading of citizen movements are added to the “Greece 2.0” Plan, such as the comprehensive upgrade of the safety infrastructure of the ten largest railway tunnels of the Hellenic Railways (OSE) using smart systems, the creation of smart crossings in school units and the development of autonomous smart lighting networks on road axes under the supervision of the 13 Regions of the country, as well as the supply of an additional 175 electric buses in Athens and Thessaloniki.

With the aim of expanding the digitalization of education, additional interactive learning systems are being added in the country’s schools while the digital school is being expanded. Digital services are also being strengthened in the public health sector with the proposal for a project to expand the digital infrastructure of the health system, to facilitate and simplify daily procedures. Moreover, the implementation of the Unified Digital Map is being expanded, with the addition of the system for recording unauthorized construction via satellites and drones.

According to the ministry, for objective reasons and based on the progress of implementation, projects such as the construction of the Almopeos dam, for which the tender was declared infertile, are being transferred to other financial instruments. The project is being transferred to the Public Investment Development Program. The upgrade of the 7 Canadairs is transferred to the NSRF, while actions such as Green Taxis and Charge Everywhere are replaced with electric buses.

As “N” has reported, once the revised plan is approved, in June, Greece plans to submit to the Commission the 6th request for the disbursement of a total tranche of 3.9 billion euros. The next “stage” will be in November, when the 7th request for the disbursement of a tranche of 3.5 billion euros is planned to be submitted.