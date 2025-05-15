ONEX: The milestone of 700 ships repairs and future investments

A significant milestone, which a few years ago was not even visible on the distant horizon, was achieved by the ONEX group at the shipyards of Elefsis and Neorion, Syros.

Within a short period of time, Panos Xenokostas and his team “resurrected” the two units and managed to repair 700 ships. The 700th is the Greek-flagged “Neptune Odyssey”, owned by Melina Travlou, president of the Greek Shipowners’ Association and the Neptune Group.

As the president and CEO of ONEX, Panos Xenokostas, emphasized in his greeting, five years after the start of this effort, first in Syros and now in Elefsis, that the repair of the 700th ship marks not only a numerical goal, but the confirmation that Greece can – once again – play a leading role in shipbuilding and repair.

He made special mention of the Greek shipping community, since it showed its confidence from the very beginning. “Their leadership inspires us. If they had not believed in us, we would not be here.”

The next day

The head of the ONEX group also described his plans for the next day. The two shipyards will not remain only in ship repairs. “ONEX’s vision is to transform the shipyards into hubs of energy transition, national security, defense industry, shipping support and innovation,” he said.

He also referred to the construction of ships such as tugboats, ferries as well as the investments that are constantly running, such as the transition from sandblasting to waterblasting, but also water recycling and desalination systems.

Xenokostas concluded that “the repair of the ‘Neptune Odyssey’ is not just the recording of a number. It is the confirmation that the Greek shipyard can once again become a pillar of development, national strategy and international competitiveness.”