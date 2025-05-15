Kri-Kri: 26.5% increase in turnover in the first quarter

Kri-Kri dairy’s turnover increased by 26.5% to 66.38 million euros in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 52.48 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. According to the announcement, operating profits (EBITDA) amounted to 10.49 million euros compared to 9.86 million euros in 2024. Profits before taxes amounted to 8.98 million euros compared to 8.72 million euros in 2024. Net profits after taxes totaled 7.25 million euros compared to 6.82 million euros in 2024.

In the yogurt sector, overall sales increased by 25.4% in value and 24.2% in volume. In foreign markets, sales continue to show strong growth of +38.8%, exceeding 40 million euros. They now account for almost 70% of dairy activity. The significant boost comes from the key markets of the United Kingdom [+54%] and Italy [+18%].

The shift to private label yogurts

In the domestic yogurt market, sales exceeded 18.3 million euros, showing a 3.5% increase in value. As noted in the same announcement, consumers continue to shift to private label yogurts, as a result of their choices for more economical products. Now, the market share of private label yogurts reaches 37.5% in volume, causing strong pressure on the shares of branded yogurts. KRI-KRI branded yogurts lost 2.4 percentage points, with the share reaching 13.4%, maintaining the second place in the market [Circana data in value, Jan.-Mar. 2025].

In the ice cream sector, where the first quarter is not representative of annual results due to high seasonality, domestic sales amounted to 3.92 million euros compared to 3.66 million euros in the previous corresponding period (an increase of 6.9%).

Three-year investment plan

Regarding investment activity, KRI-KRI has already started implementing the three-year investment plan of “Greek yogurt dynamo”, with a total budget of 52.2 million euros, which has been submitted for inclusion in the provisions of Law 4864/2021, as a Strategic Investment. The project concerns the increase/expansion of capacity in yogurt and ice cream products through the modernization and upgrading of the manufacturing process, with the aim of improving efficiency and sustainable development. In the first quarter of 2025, fixed asset purchases of approximately 4.5 million euros were made. In total, for the 2025 fiscal year, investments of 21-25 million euros are expected to be implemented.