9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference: Shipping in disruption – Threats and opportunities in the modern maritime environment

Naftemporiki, serving the shipping sector since 1924, is organizing its 9th Shipping Conference, with the participation of leading shipowners and executives in the industry.

Through presentations, analyses, interviews and special publications that frame the institution, Naftemporiki continues, for over 100 years, to offer valuable knowledge and contribute to the understanding of market trends and developments.

It renews its commitment to actively participate in the events of the maritime community and holds a conference on “threats and opportunities” in the modern maritime environment, on May 28, 2025, at the Four Seasons Astir Palace.

Topics

The conference will focus on:

Greek Seafarers: Education, Readiness, Availability

Shipping in Disruption: Threat or Opportunity?

Regulatory Framework and Competition

Shipbuilding & Financing

Greek Maritime Cluster: Global Maritime Center

The annual Naftemporiki conference brings together leading representatives of government, business, academia, and executives from the maritime industry, offering an interactive experience and networking opportunities. The audience will be able to actively participate with questions and comments via the Crowdmic platform.

The 9th Shipping Congress of Naftemporiki is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping.