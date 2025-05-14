Piraeus Port: Attica Region–PPA explore upgrade strategies

The need to further strengthen the cooperation between the Region of Attica and Piraeus Port Authority S.A. in order to complete the projects accompanying the expansion of the port of Piraeus to serve cruise ships, which has been financed with 20 million euros, was the focus of a meeting between the Governor of Attica, Nikos Hardalias, and the CEO of Piraeus Port Authority S.A., Su Xudong.

In this context, Piraeus Port Authority S.A. is expected to create a network of “green” buses (ecobuses), which will transport passengers in the port areas, in order to reduce the required transport time and the traffic on the surrounding road network while having an environmental footprint.

The CEO of PPA S.A. underlined that the organization has already taken the necessary steps to procure 24 vehicles that will connect the port with the adjacent public transport stations.

The creation of a terminal for the transport of cruise ship passengers via a special vessel to and from the Peace and Friendship Stadium was also discussed, in order to board the tourist buses, without burdening the surrounding area with traffic.

Furthermore, the location of electric vehicle charging points, the operation of internal lines with non-polluting buses to serve employees, the possibility of creating infrastructure for the provision of electricity to docked ships from land, through their connection to the port’s electrical network (cold ironing), as well as a number of other technical issues were examined.

The regional governor said that another meeting will be held at the offices of PPA S.A. in June, after the working meeting he will have with the central administration of Cosco in Shanghai, on the sidelines of his presence in the Chinese metropolis for the international exhibition ITB 2025.

“You have our full support to create a dynamic future for Piraeus, to become the largest port in Southeastern Europe,” Hardalias emphasized to Su Xudong.

“In the port of Piraeus, the gateway connecting Attica and Greece with the whole world, our Region is implementing one of the most important renovations financed by NSRF resources, the large expansion project to serve cruise ships,” the regional governor said and added:

“We have proven in practice that our cooperation is excellent and on this basis, we have managed to move forward at a rapid pace both in the expansion of the port and in the accompanying projects that will radically change the image of the region.

I am happy because, after a lot of work by our services, we managed to secure an extension for two more years last July, until mid-2027.

We are moving forward hand in hand in a collaboration that is beneficial for all involved: the capital Region of the country will acquire a state-of-the-art port infrastructure, which will fully respond to its metropolitan character.

PPA S.A. will acquire facilities that will fully serve the commercial and passenger needs of a major international port.

Passengers and freight carriers will have access to high-quality services, while citizens of neighboring areas will benefit from the reduction in traffic congestion and environmental footprint.

We continue at the same pace, to achieve the best result for everyone.”

On his part, the CEO of PPA S.A., after thanking the regional governor for the excellent cooperation and the effective mobilization of all the competent services of the Region, referred to the organization’s planning for the fastest possible implementation of the accompanying projects provided for in the relevant contracts.

“Our main concern is to fully comply with all provisions of the Greek and European legislation, so that all projects under development are completed within the required time and in accordance with applicable standards,” noted Su Xudong, who referred to the delays that occurred due to bureaucratic and judicial obstacles, while presenting to the regional governor the timetables for the completion of the accompanying projects.