AKTOR Group acquires 20MW renewable energy projects

AKTOR Group announced that it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) projects, with a total capacity of 19.8 MW, as part of the implementation of the Group’s strategic planning, which aims to create new sources of revenue in the coming years.

Through its subsidiary “AKTOR SOLAR KILKIS SINGLE-MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME”, AKTOR will acquire 100% of the portfolio of photovoltaic power plants in operation, with a total capacity of 19.8 MW, located in the Regional Unit of Kilkis.

The Chairman and CEO of AKTOR Group, Alexandros Exarchou, stated: “We continue to decisively implement our strategic plan to build a dynamic energy portfolio, which aims to diversify our revenue sources, create further value for our shareholders and contribute to Greece’s green transition.

As we have announced, we will invest at least 1 billion euros in acquisitions in 2025 in order to expand our footprint across all of the Group’s business lines. RES are not only the future of energy, but also offer significant intra-group synergies and benefits, thanks to the long experience, know-how and capabilities of our people.”

The final net price of the acquisition is estimated to be approximately 7.5 million euros, while the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions for similar transactions, is expected to be completed within three months.