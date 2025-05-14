Celestyal: Doha approaches to double in the next three years

Celestyal has further strengthened its partnership with Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar and Mwani Qatar.

The agreement was announced at the Arabian Travel Market, which took place from April 28 to May 1.

It is anticipated that Celestyal will double the number of passengers it will carry to Doha, Qatar over the next three years, with twice-weekly calls during the winter season, in addition to its existing three-year homeporting agreement.

Last year, Celestyal launched its “Desert Days” cruise with the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, based in Doha, Qatar. In the first season, 14,500 travelers sailed to Doha, with 10 percent coming from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and surrounding regions. Following the success of the inaugural season, which was extended due to demand, the company will return to the region with two ships in December 2025, with twice-weekly calls to Qatar.

The seven-night “Desert Days” cruise departs and arrives in Doha, calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, with a one-night stopover in Dubai. Rates start at 1,278 euros for two people for a seven-night cruise, including all meals, beverages, Wi-Fi and gratuities.

In addition, the newly renovated 1,360-passenger Celestyal Discovery will join Celestyal Journey in the region for the next three winter cycles, sailing the new-for-2025 three-, four- and seven-night “Images of Arabia” cruises. The cruise departs from Abu Dhabi and returns, and includes calls at Doha, Khasab, Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, and a visit to Ras al Khaimah. Prices start from 618 euros for two people on a three-night cruise and 778 euros for two people on a four-night cruise, including all meals, refreshments, Wi-Fi and gratuities.

Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s commercial director, stated: “It is a privilege to extend and strengthen our partnership with Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar and Mwani Qatar.

As one of Celestyal’s most important homeports, Doha has been loved by our guests, which is why we are excited to be doubling our calls to the region over the next three years, with twice-weekly calls throughout the winter season.”

“Following a very successful first season in the Arabian Gulf with Celestyal Journey, we are delighted to be doubling our capacity for the next three years, with Celestyal Discovery also sailing to the same region from December this year.

We know there is real demand for the Arabian Gulf and we are proud to be at the forefront of showcasing this region.

As a cruise line that offers highly immersive experiences, we take pride in promoting the destinations we visit and, in a city as dynamic as Doha, young and returning Celestyal guests are sure to find something new and exciting to do.”

Celestyal’s itinerary includes 10 Qatari excursions, taking guests inland, including excursions that explore the destination’s cultural landmarks, experiences that combine afternoon tea, mosque visits and relaxing moments on the beach, as well as full-day excursions curated by local guides, which can include the Falcon Souk, the Grand Mosque, luxury boutiques and excellent museums.

Celestyal said that during the first season, the most popular excursions in Qatar were the “Off-Road Excursion to a Closed Sea,” which offers passengers a glimpse into local life before taking them into the desert and the large tidal bay that has been recognized as a national heritage site. Also on offer is the “A Cultural Journey to Doha,” which takes passengers from Souk Waqif, the Pearl Qatar-Island, and the Katara Cultural Village to the Dhow Port and the beautiful Museum of Islamic Art. Both are half-day excursions, starting at 62 euros per person.