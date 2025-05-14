Beate Gminder stresses Greek Coast Guard’s critical role in safeguarding the EU borders

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, met with the Head of the EU Migration Task Force and Director-General of the European Commission for Migration and Home Affairs, Beate Gminder.

Gminder stated that “the role of the Coast Guard in guarding the maritime borders of Greece and the European Union, as well as in saving thousands of human lives, is crucial.”

After acknowledging her experience, due to her many years of service in the European Commission, Kikilias pledged to proceed quickly with all tender procedures for the absorption of European funds, with the aim of strengthening it with operational means, technical equipment and other important infrastructures, such as the National Integrated Maritime Surveillance System (ESOTHE).

The Minister briefed Gminder in detail about the evolution of migratory flows, highlighting the 134% increase in arrivals from Libya and Greece’s efforts to cooperate with neighboring states for their effective management.

Kikilias reiterated his belief in the effective fight against the network of modern smugglers, who daily put human lives at mortal risk.

The two sides agreed that the minister would travel to Brussels in order to brief them on the very important work that the Greek Coast Guard is doing on the Greek borders.