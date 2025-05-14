PPC: Develops AI systems – Participation in the European Research Project RAIDO

PPC is participating in the European research project RAIDO (101135800), which aims to develop and implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in energy.

The research project, funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe program, is expected to improve the management of energy infrastructure, especially with regard to intermittent renewable energy sources. RAIDO involves more than 20 organizations from 10 European countries, coordinated by the Jožef Stefan Institute of Slovenia.

As Artificial Intelligence evolves and the growing need to optimize energy consumption intensifies, smart, reliable and efficient energy management solutions become essential. The RAIDO project responds to this challenge by developing and implementing Artificial Intelligence technologies aiming at the effective use of green energy, supporting the operational flexibility of energy systems and reducing CO2 emissions.

The development of Artificial Intelligence systems within the project is based on advanced methodologies such as the use of digital twins and diffusion models to generate reliable and unbiased training data. In addition, “Green” Artificial Intelligence (Green AI) tools are utilized with machine learning techniques such as few-shot and zero-shot learning that reduce the need for large volumes of data while enhancing the energy efficiency of Artificial Intelligence models.

Pilot application of AI technologies

As part of the project, PPC will implement a pilot application of Artificial Intelligence technologies in a properly controlled energy infrastructure environment, leveraging its know-how and existing platforms. PPC’s participation in RAIDO is aligned with its strategy to enhance energy efficiency and promote innovative digital solutions that support sustainable development and the green transition. The aim is to test Artificial Intelligence tools in real conditions and evaluate their effectiveness, contributing to their adaptation to the specific needs of the energy sector.

The project is in its second year of implementation and the first pilot application scenarios have already been launched. PPC participates as a key partner in a pilot application aimed at testing

Artificial Intelligence technologies in the operation and management of its energy infrastructure.

By investing steadily in green energy, smart infrastructure and technology, PPC Group is participating in shaping the new energy era. In this context, the transformation of PPC into a Powertech company is a natural evolution. PPC Group’s active participation in research projects such as RAIDO is part of the Group’s broader strategy in the field of Artificial Intelligence and confirms its commitment to innovation, as well as its active contribution to a sustainable, digital and efficient energy future for Greece and the wider region.