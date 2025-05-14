PPA: Record revenue and profits in 2024 – 43.7% higher dividend

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) S.A. recorded an impressive performance for the fiscal year 2024, presenting new historical highs in revenue, profitability and proposed dividend.

The company’s CEO Angelos Karakostas made the annual presentation at the Athens Stock Exchange, followed by a discussion with institutional investors and analysts.

PPA S.A. recorded for the fourth consecutive year the highest financial performance in its history, with revenues totaling 230.9 million euros, up 5.0% compared to 219.8 million euros in 2023. Pre-tax profits amounted to 112.9 million euros, up 17.4%, while net profits after taxes reached 87.5 million euros, up 30.8% compared to 66.8 million in the previous year.

Proposed dividend of 1.92 euros per share

The Company announced a proposed dividend of 1.92 euros per share, up 43.7% compared to the 2023 dividend (1.34), which is the largest dividend distribution since its establishment.

The excellent financial performance is reflected in all areas of activity of the port of Piraeus, including cruise, coastal shipping, container terminal, car terminal and ship repair zone.

PPA S.A. continues to smoothly implement the strategic development plan of the port, with targeted investments and modernization projects that enhance Piraeus’ position as one of the leading ports of the Mediterranean and Europe. The provision of high-quality services remains at the heart of the company’s philosophy, making Piraeus a hub of international importance for maritime trade and tourism.