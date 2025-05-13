Apeiron Ventures invests in French start-up Alta Ares

Apeiron Ventures is opening up to dual-use and defense technology by participating in the first round of financing for the French startup Alta Ares, the winner of the recent NATO Innovation Challenge 2025 competition, with its technological solution for the detection and neutralization of glide bombs, a technological creation of Alta Ares that has been successfully tested in real conditions in Ukraine.

As part of the investment, Alta Ares is expanding its activities in Greece, opening a new office in Athens. This move aims to strengthen the company’s research and development (R&D) and commercial presence in the region. Alta Ares has developed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for drones, allowing real-time video analysis and processing directly on the vehicle, without the need for a network or cloud connection.

According to Apeiron Ventures partners Dimitris Kalavros Gousiou and Nikos Antoniou, “Alta Ares has developed a groundbreaking technology that addresses real and critical needs in the defense market, leveraging high-value data directly from the field of operations. We are excited to support a startup that has already confirmed the value and effectiveness of its solutions in real conditions. Its expansion into Greece is expected to dynamically strengthen both its technology team with quality talent from our country, as well as its commercial presence in the wider region of Southeastern Europe.”

Alta Ares is a French startup founded in January 2024 and specializes in the development of artificial intelligence solutions for drones. Its core technologies include the Gamma solution, an AI system that enables real-time video analysis for military and industrial object recognition, and Ulix, an ML Ops platform that manages the operational data lifecycle, enabling AI models to be trained and improved based on real field data.

Alta Ares solutions operate autonomously, without the need for a network or cloud connection, making them ideal for businesses in environments with limited communications. The funding it recently raised totaled 2 million euros (pre-seed). Apeiron Ventures was founded by investors Dimitris Kalavros-Gousiou and Nikos Antoniou, targeting innovative startups in Greece, the Greek diaspora, across Europe – and beyond. It is an early-stage investment fund focused on the Gen Z economy and B2B software.