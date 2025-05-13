Greek shipping at the UN Security Council

The President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, will address the United Nations Security Council on May 20, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Travlou will represent the Greek shipping sector, the largest in the world, which is also the backbone of the global economy.

Greece has assumed the presidency of the Security Council for May and is bringing maritime security to the global spotlight.

At a time when maritime security is not taken for granted, as military conflicts in areas such as the Red Sea endanger crews, ships and cargo, the Greek presidency will highlight the topic of “Enhanced Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability.”

The discussion will be chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while among keynote speakers will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou.

Regarding international cooperation on shipping, the shipping community’s consistent position is that “our global regulator is the International Maritime Organization (IMO)”, which is a UN agency.

Evangelos Sekeris, Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, recently stated that “we raised the issue at a high level to underline Greece’s interest in this very important issue.

The approach will be ‘holistic’, focusing on freedom of navigation, supply chains and international cooperation.”