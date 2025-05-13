Athens Stock Market: The 25 billionaires who control 86% of the market

The cumulative capitalization of the 25 billionaires of the Athens Stock Exchange amounts to almost 105 billion euros, which means that they control 86.7% of the Greek market.

Despite the destiling of Terna Energy, the valuation of companies with a value of at least 1 billion euros reaches 104.56 euros, while last month it was stuck below the psychological threshold of 100 billion euros.

Currently, there are five listed companies with a value of over 7 billion euros, as well as nine listed companies with a value of over 5 billion euros, whose total valuation reaches 73.4 billion euros. All the banks on the Athens Stock Exchange are included in the list of the most valuable companies, offering a combined capitalization of 36.4 billion euros, or 30% of the entire market.

Despite yesterday’s decline, Coca-Cola HBC is still worth 16.6 billion euros. Within striking distance of the 10 billion euro milestone, there are two banks, Eurobank and National Bank, which have a valuation of 9.4 and 9.2 billion euros, respectively. OPAP and OTE are the next two with a capitalization of over 7 billion euros, while Piraeus is worth 6.8 billion euros.

Beyond that, Metlen stands at 6 billion euros, with Alpha and Jumbo following at 5.8 and 5.1 billion euros, respectively. In 10th place on the list is Jumbo with 3.9 billion euros, while there are many companies in the area of 2.5-3.0 billion euros. More specifically, Titan Cement (3.1 billion euros), AIA (2.7 billion euros), Bank of Cyprus (2.7 billion euros), Motor Oil (2.4 billion euros) and Helleniq Energy (2.3 billion euros). On the edge of 2 billion euros we find GEK TERNA and Cenergy, with Prodea and Viohalco around 1.5 billion euros.

Attica Bank and Optima Bank close the group of banking billionaires with 1.2 and 1.1 billion euros respectively, while Lamda, Aegean and Aktor follow closely behind. The latest addition to the list of ATHEX billionaires is PLO, which for a few sessions has seen its valuation exceed the 1 billion euro mark and enter the privileged club of “25”.

The value of the most valuable companies on the ATHEX*

• Coca Cola 16.6

• Eurobank 9.46

• National Bank 9.22

• OPAP 7.29

• OTE 7.09

• Piraeus Bank 6.8

• METLEN 6.03

• Alpha Bank 5.82

• PPC 5.11

• Jumbo 3.91

• Titan 3.18

• AIA 2.73

• Cyprus 2.73

• Motor Oil 2.49

• Helleniq Energy 2.39

• GEK TERNA 1.96

• Cenergy 1.93

• Prodea 1.5

• Viohalco 1.48

• Attica Bank 1.24

• Optima 1.17

• Lamda 1.16

• Aegean 1.14

• Aktor 1.07

• PPA 1.06

*in billion euros