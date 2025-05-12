Copelouzos – El-Sisi meeting on energy interconnection

Egypt is interested in strengthening cooperation with the Copelouzos Group in the field of electricity production from new and renewable sources, as a step towards its transmission to Europe via Greece, within the framework of the electricity interconnection project between the two countries, Ambassador Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel Khaleq El-Shennawy, spokesman of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, said after a recent meeting with the President of the Copelouzos Group, Dimitris Copelouzos.

El-Sisi reaffirmed the strategic importance that Egypt attaches to the project, underlining its role as a cornerstone for the energy security of European countries with energy coming from Egypt, as well as its alignment with the broader strategic cooperation between Egypt and the European Union.

The Egyptian President pointed out that the project enjoys strong political and governmental support from both Egypt and Greece for the development of its individual stages, especially after its inclusion in the list of Projects of Common Interest and Mutual Benefit of the European Union. This fact underlines the need to strengthen joint efforts between the competent bodies of Egypt and Greece to complete the feasibility studies of the project and its implementation.

During the meeting, there was agreement on the importance of leveraging the modern infrastructure that Egypt has created and developed in the electricity sector over the past decade, as well as the country’s unique natural potential. These factors enable Egypt to be among the world’s leading countries in the production of new and renewable energy, especially wind and solar. This will strengthen Egypt’s position as a central hub for the exchange of all forms of energy in the region.