Piraeus at the center of European dialogue: Important meetings of the PPA at the ESPO conference in Thessaloniki

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, met with the Deputy CEO of PPA S.A., Panagiotis Tsonis, during the annual ESPO (European Sea Ports Organization) conference, which was hosted this year in Thessaloniki.

The meeting focused on the contemporary challenges facing ports at the European level, the main ones being the energy transition, addressing the climate crisis and geopolitical developments.

Special emphasis was placed on the role of the port of Piraeus, the largest port in the country, which operates as a strategic hub for international trade and tourism, but also as a driver for the development of cruises in Europe.

The port of Piraeus is recording a continuous upward trend in all its sectors of activity, with particular emphasis on the cruise sector, which is experiencing spectacular growth.

Tsonis underlined that these developments enhance the port’s contribution to the national economy and have a positive impact on the employment sector, making Piraeus a reference point for the wider region.

The discussion highlighted the importance of sustainable development, safety and cooperation between European ports, with the aim of formulating a unified strategy that takes into account the special features of each port. As mentioned, this approach is essential to strengthen European port policy and promote the dynamics of ports at a global level.