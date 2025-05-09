Athens Riviera: Inside the luxury property market – Buyers and Prices

The Athens Riviera has become one of Europe’s most dynamic luxury real estate markets in 2024–2025, attracting high-net-worth individuals from across the globe.

According to Corinna Saias, Managing Director of Premier Realty Greece, each coastal enclave caters to a different type of luxury buyer—making the Riviera not only diverse in scenery, but also in investment appeal.

Vouliagmeni: Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals

Vouliagmeni is where discretion meets absolute luxury, Saias said. With property prices averaging 7,441 euros/sq.m and many homes exceeding 10 million, the area draws ultra-wealthy buyers from the U.S., UAE, and Northern Europe. They seek gated seafront villas, full-service concierge living, and proximity to the Astir Marina and Four Seasons Resort. This clientele values exclusivity over visibility.

Glyfada: Cosmopolitan Living for Professionals

Glyfada has evolved into a luxury lifestyle hub for wealthy professionals, digital entrepreneurs, and second-home buyers. With new apartments averaging over 5,000 euros/sq.m, features like rooftop infinity pools, home automation, and private gyms are now standard. Buyers here are often relocating from London, Berlin, or New York, and want the beach lifestyle without sacrificing city sophistication, Corinna Saias explains.

Voula: Family-Oriented Buyers and Greek Diaspora

Voula combines coastal luxury with a quieter, more residential feel. Properties average 5,680 euros/sq.m and draw affluent families, particularly from the Greek diaspora (U.S., Australia, Canada) returning for long-term living or retirement. Buyers prioritize space, security, and nearby green zones. Villas with pools and sea views are in high demand.

Elliniko: Investors and Early Adopters

Elliniko, with its 8-billion euro smart city development, is attracting forward-looking investors and tech-savvy buyers, especially from Israel, China, and Germany.

Property prices around 5,039 euros/sq.m are expected to rise sharply. Buyers are drawn to branded residences, sustainability, and the promise of capital gains. It’s especially appealing to those who missed out on early investments in Dubai or Lisbon.

Varkiza and Sounio: Privacy Seekers and Yacht Owners

To the south, Varkiza and Sounio cater to high-profile retirees, yachting enthusiasts, and those seeking peace and privacy. “Buyers in these areas often arrive by sea,” Saias noted. “They want estate-style homes with sea access, often as a summer retreat.” Prices range between 5,000–6,000/sq.m.

As Corinna Saias of Premier Realty Greece emphasized, “The Athens Riviera isn’t one market—it’s many micro-markets, each aligned with specific lifestyle needs.”

With rising global demand and limited prime coastline, luxury properties across the Riviera continue to be a wise and rewarding investment.